LIVE: Tairāwhiti completely cut off after rain, flooding closes roads

Follow developments after the Tairāwhiti region continued to be hit by torrential rain and flooding overnight.

What you need to know

- A state of emergency remains in place for the Tairāwhiti region

- The region is completely cut off, with State Highway 2 closed to the north and south, and State Highway 35 closed at Okitu

- Gisborne was hit by three months worth of rain in 24 hours on Wednesday

- The heavy rain warning for Gisborne has been lifted, although further rain is likely

- High tide is at 11am, so people near rivers and in low-lying areas are being warned to be prepared to self-evacuate

Live updates

9.55am: A Givealittle page has been set up to help locals Tokomaru Bay locals affected by the flooding.

Almost $2000 has been raised in the 11 hours since it was created.

9.12am: MetService says the heaviest rain in Tairāwhiti has eased, although further rain is likely to affect the region, especially in the south.

However, heavy rain is now already on its way to Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa. An orange heavy rain warning is in place for both.

The orange heavy rain warning is in place for Hawke's Bay from 6pm today through to 8pm on Friday.

MetService said a further 110-150mm of rain is expected to fall on top of what has already come down. Peak rates of 10-15mm can be expected during this period.

For Wairarapa, the orange heavy rain warning has been in place since 8am this morning. It remains in place until 4pm on Friday.

MetService said the region can expect a further 120-160mm of rain to fall on top of what has already come down.

The heaviest rain is likely this morning and again from late this afternoon.

🟠 Orange Heavy Rain Warnings have been issued for Wairarapa (current) and Hawke's Bay (heavy rain returning this evening) 🌧



The Red Warning for Gisborne has been lifted, but further periods of less intense rain are expected during the coming days.



ℹ https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/2mdYj7pZpW — MetService (@MetService) March 23, 2022

8.58am: Kai boxes are on their way to towns in northern Tairāwhiti, in a joint effort by Civil Defence, the Defence Force and Gisborne District Council.

Dorina Paenga of Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou says the boxes contain items such as milk, butter, noodles and canned food.

Five-hundred loaves of bread have also been donated.

The Defence Force is transporting the kai boxes north.

Paenga told Breakfast she is proud of local efforts.

8.39am: Kiri Allan, Minister for Emergency Management, is travelling to Tairāwhiti Gisborne to assess the impacts of the extreme weather which has hit the region over the last 48 hours.

She will also be seeing what Government assistance might be needed.

8.09am: Eastland Network says about 350 of its customers are without power after more torrential rain and flooding overnight.

It said 43 customers in the Cobden area of Gisborne have no power. A generator will be there shortly.

There is no power in Waingake due to flooding.

Eighty-three customers are still without power up the coast, so more equipment is being helicoptered in.

Eastland Network said it managed to get power back on to some people in the Wairoa area. However, 166 customers are still without power in Raupunga.

7.35am: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence's Dave Wilson is stressing caution on the roads in the wake of torrential rain and flooding.

He said there a number of road closures, highlighting the closure of SH2 Ormond to Opotiki and Napier to Wairoa, along with SH35 Gibsorne to Wairoa.

Wilson described "multiple issues" on SH35, which Waka Kotahi NZTA are working on, he said.

7.20am: MetService says Gisborne will likely see some further rain today, but at lower intensities.

It said the band of heavy rain has moved south of Tairāwhiti Gisborne and into Hawke's Bay.

🌧🌧🌧



Gisborne Airport recorded a 'March worth of rain' in 7 hours - 86.9mm.



The band of heavy rain has moved south of Tairāwhiti / Gisborne and into Hawke's Bay.



Parts of Gisborne will likely see some further rain today but at lower intensities.



👀 https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/DQ079gVeco — MetService (@MetService) March 23, 2022

7.05am: Breakfast's John Campbell, a producer and cameraman drove part of State Highway 35 south overnight to Tolaga Bay.

Campbell said the trio encountered many slips and there were moments on their journey they did not know what was going to be around the corner.

He added he thought the highway might not see regular use for some time due to the number of slips.

6.45am: The latest road closures from Waka Kotahi NZTA

UPDATE 6:25AM

Overnight there have been several road CLOSURES due to severe weather conditions. Please delay your journey and avoid the area:

CLOSED

• SH2 Ormond to Opotiki

• SH35 Gisborne to Potaka

• SH2 Napier to Wairoa

• SH38 Frasertown, Awamate Rd & Pakowhai Rd pic.twitter.com/HWf5w5NOF9 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 23, 2022

6.25am: Here's what has unfolded overnight - Torrential rain and flooding continued overnight, with police and Fire and Emergency NZ went door-to-door early on Thursday morning, urging people in Manutuke and Te Karaka to evacuate. Others were put on stand-by.

Those living along low lying points of Waingake Rd at Manutuke were encouraged to evacuate just after 1.30am with others, living near the Waipaoa River at Te Karaka following a couple of hours later, Gisborne Council says.

Residents along the Waimata River have been warned to be on stand-by as the river rises.

Torrential rain through the evening and into the morning saw the Te Arai River levels rise to 3.2, well over the 2.5m safety threshold.

Police and FENZ have been assisting those who need help to move, while others self-evacuated. People have been asked to report to the Manutuke Fire Station where a register is being kept with Manutuke School, the evacuation centre. Welfare support is being deployed to assist.

Rainfall in the past 24 hours (to 2am) at Manutuke has been 183mm while Stout Street, in the city, has received 152mm for the same period.

Te Karaka residents who live near the Waipaoa River were urged to evacuate to the Scout Hall when the river level reached 8.01m at the Kanakanaia gauge.

“The rivers are continuing to rise,” says Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson, “so those in nearby low-lying areas also need to be prepared to self-evacuate. If in doubt, get out.”

The Waimata River is at 8.53m (at Goodwins) and 7.9m (at Monowai).

While river levels are starting to stabilise, Wilson says with further rain forecast he was concerned about the possible impact that could have.

All surface water around the district should be treated as contaminated and Wilson is asking communities to lower water use where possible. “The wastewater system is inundated, so if we can take some of the pressure off there, it would be great.”

Drinking water is safe to consume.

Residents across the region are being asked to check properties and their neighbourhood and report any concerns to the council’s 0800 653 800 number.