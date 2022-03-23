LIVE: Evacuations in parts of Tairāwhiti as river levels rise

Follow developments as the Tairāwhiti region continues to be hit by flooding.

What you need to know

- A state of emergency remains in place for the Tairāwhiti region

- The region is completely cut off, with State Highway 2 to the north and south, and State Highway 35 closed at Okitu

- Gisborne was hit by three months worth of rain in 24 hours on Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

- MetService said another 100-150mm of rain was expected to fall between 8pm on Wednesday and 10am on Thursday

Live updates

7.05am: Breakfast's John Campbell, a producer and cameraman drove part of State Highway 35 south overnight to Tolaga Bay.

Campbell said the trio encountered many slips and there were moments on their journey they did not know what was going to be around the corner.

He added he thought the highway might not see regular use for some time due to the number of slips.

6.45am: The latest road closures from Waka Kotahi NZTA

UPDATE 6:25AM

Overnight there have been several road CLOSURES due to severe weather conditions. Please delay your journey and avoid the area:

CLOSED

• SH2 Ormond to Opotiki

• SH35 Gisborne to Potaka

• SH2 Napier to Wairoa

• SH38 Frasertown, Awamate Rd & Pakowhai Rd pic.twitter.com/HWf5w5NOF9 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 23, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

6.25am: Here's what has unfolded overnight - Torrential rain and flooding continued overnight, with police and Fire and Emergency NZ went door-to-door early on Thursday morning, urging people in Manutuke and Te Karaka to evacuate. Others were put on stand-by.

Those living along low lying points of Waingake Rd at Manutuke were encouraged to evacuate just after 1.30am with others, living near the Waipaoa River at Te Karaka following a couple of hours later, Gisborne Council says.

Residents along the Waimata River have been warned to be on stand-by as the river rises.

Torrential rain through the evening and into the morning saw the Te Arai River levels rise to 3.2, well over the 2.5m safety threshold.

Police and FENZ have been assisting those who need help to move, while others self-evacuated. People have been asked to report to the Manutuke Fire Station where a register is being kept with Manutuke School, the evacuation centre. Welfare support is being deployed to assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall in the past 24 hours (to 2am) at Manutuke has been 183mm while Stout Street, in the city, has received 152mm for the same period.

Te Karaka residents who live near the Waipaoa River were urged to evacuate to the Scout Hall when the river level reached 8.01m at the Kanakanaia gauge.

Some residents were forced to evacuate and some communities have been cut off by flooding.

“The rivers are continuing to rise,” says Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson, “so those in nearby low-lying areas also need to be prepared to self-evacuate. If in doubt, get out.”

The Waimata River is at 8.53m (at Goodwins) and 7.9m (at Monowai).

While river levels are starting to stabilise, Wilson says with further rain forecast he was concerned about the possible impact that could have.

All surface water around the district should be treated as contaminated and Wilson is asking communities to lower water use where possible. “The wastewater system is inundated, so if we can take some of the pressure off there, it would be great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking water is safe to consume.

Residents across the region are being asked to check properties and their neighbourhood and report any concerns to the council’s 0800 653 800 number.