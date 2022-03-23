Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid-19

Source: Associated Press

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for Covid-19 with “mild" symptoms.

Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Hillary and Bill Clinton. (Source: Associated Press)

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine" and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

WorldNorth AmericaCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

PM reveals changes to mandates, vaccines passes and restrictions

2

Covid-19 mandates, QR codes and passes: What you need to know

3

World No.1 tennis star Ash Barty announces shock retirement

4

Hannah Clarke 'incredibly brave' in moments after fire attack

5

Christopher Luxon explains his 'bottom feeding' comments

Latest Stories

PM reveals changes to mandates, vaccines passes and restrictions

LIVE: More heavy rain expected to hit flooded Tairāwhiti

Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid-19

World No.1 tennis star Ash Barty announces shock retirement

Photos: Parts of Tairāwhiti awash with flood water

Related Stories

Samoa locks down for a further two weeks as Omicron surges

Disney workers walk out over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

First Black woman nominated for US high court

Hong Kong to lift flight bans, cut quarantine for arrivals