Hannah Clarke 'incredibly brave' in moments after fire attack

An "incredibly brave" Hannah Clarke gave extensive detail of a fiery ambush by her estranged husband just minutes after the attack that took the life of her children and then herself.

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence that may disturb.

At the time only three per cent of the 31-year-old's body wasn't affected by burns - injuries so severe medical experts at the scene didn't expect her to survive, an inquest in Brisbane has been told.

"It was just amazing the things she was able to tell me and how much she was able to help us," Senior Constable Angus Skaines said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarke was leaving her parent's Camp Hill home in Brisbane with children Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four, and Trey, three, in February 2020 when Rowan Baxter got in the vehicle, saying he wanted to see his children.

But he was holding a jerry can and knife and had tried to break Clarke's wrist two weeks prior.

She also had a protection order against him.

Clarke told Baxter to get out the vehicle, but he ordered her to drive.

She pulled up near a man washing a car, appealing to him to call police.

But Baxter "squirted petrol" then threw a lighter in the car, Clarke told off-duty paramedic Stephanie Ring - who was on her way home after a 13-hour shift when she came across the burning vehicle minutes before firefighters.

Clarke was yelling and crying, saying: "'My babies are in the car' and 'why didn't I just stay in the car with them?'", Ring told the inquest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snr Const Skaines, who also spoke to Clarke at the scene, said she was incredibly brave as she provided fine details like the spelling of names and giving addresses and dates of birth when he arrived about 8.37am.

Clarke was "amazingly" able to answer his questions, although at one stage said she couldn't stand anymore because it was getting too much, Snr Const Skaines said.

Reassurance was an important part of the care the state ambulance service's specialist medical director Stephen Rashford provided to Clarke before she was taken to hospital.

He said only three per cent of Clarke's skin was not affected by burns with most being full thickness, indicating she would not survive from the injuries.

"I found her incredibly courageous," Dr Rashford told the inquest, saying paramedics reassured her as much as they could.

"Whilst the circumstances of everything that had gone on were very distressing, I felt that pain was not the primary issue for her."

Fire services station officer Anthony Eggins knew from experience that anyone in a burning car like the small SUV firefighters saw ablaze would have "no chance".

ADVERTISEMENT

It was well alight, with flames coming out of every window when they first saw it as they came over a hill, Eggins told the inquest.

While the car was still on fire, Baxter - who sustained burns to about 80 per cent of his body - grabbed the knife from the vehicle, using it to stab himself.

Eggins said firefighters attended to Baxter until more ambulance crews arrived.

He held Baxter's head steady, while another firefighter held the knife plunged into Baxter's chest and a third did CPR.

Baxter died at the scene, while Clarke passed away the same day in hospital.

The inquest before coroner Jane Bentley continues.