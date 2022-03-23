East Coast flooding: 'It was like the gods were angry'

Civil defence in Tolaga Bay, north of Gisborne, has described rainfall overnight as "unrelenting" as Tairāwhiti enters a state of emergency caused by severe flooding.

(Source: 1 News)

By Local Democracy Reporter Matthew Rosenberg

Images of State Highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay show a total washout this morning, while half an hour up the road in Tokomaru Bay, the Mangahauini Bridge was split in two.

Over 700 people in the region were without power this morning and more heavy rain is expected tonight.

“That was a pretty impressive spectacle by anybody’s weather standards really. It was just unrelenting,” Tolaga Bay Civil Defence officer Nori Parata said.

“Torrential rain and unrelenting lightning and thunder [were] making the building vibrate. It was like the gods were angry for some reason.”

Parata said the rain began at 9pm last night, right when it was forecast, and didn’t let up until the break of day.

Some residents were forced to evacuate and some communities have been cut off by flooding.

While there had been some reprieve this morning, parts of the town were still without power.

People were staying strong, she said.

“It’s a resilient community, and it’s also a community, particularly in those areas that are prone to floods, that understand the drill and are very well prepared in these situations.

“And this one last night and this morning was no exception to them. I’m talking about the people at Mangatuna and Anaura Bay, they have their safety plans. They know when it’s time for them to self evacuate or contact us.”

Parata said some people had been trapped before they had the opportunity to evacuate, but were now safe. Civil Defence were busy checking on households in the area.

A key concern now was the height of the Uawa River and Hikuwai River, the latter reaching a peak of 12.8 meters this morning.

Parata believed that was higher than levels in 1988 when Cyclone Bola hit.

State Highway 35 is closed from Okitu north, and one person was successfully rescued from a car in the river at Tokomaru Bay.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller Dave Wilson declared a state of emergency at 6.30am and is asking people to stay off the roads.

