Australia to produce Moderna Covid vaccines in deal worth billions

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed Australia will begin producing millions of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines from 2024.

Pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Getty)

A Melbourne-based facility will start construction later this year and is expected to manufacture up to 100 million doses of mRNA vaccine annually.

Australia will also produce other vaccines, like ones for influenza, but will be mainly focused on producing immunisations to cover off new variants of Covid-19.

Speaking from Victoria, Morrison said the deal would provide “an Australian shot in the arm for Australia’s pandemic preparedness”.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it's not known how much the deal is worth, the Prime Minister said it was a "multi-billion-dollar investment".

"What this is about is ensuring that we're doubling down on our future preparedness," he said.

"So, when we're looking forward, this is about our forward planning for jobs, our forward planning for protecting the health of Australians."