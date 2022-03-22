Police identify woman sought over Upper Hutt assault

Police say a woman sought over a serious assault in Upper Hutt on Saturday night has been identified.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

It comes as a man was left fighting for his life after he and another individual were approached by a man and assaulted with a weapon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said police are continuing to appeal to motorists who were passing through the area of Caltex Rimutaka and Fergusson Drive, who may have dashcam footage or home CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone who was in the vicinity between 7.40pm and 8.40pm on Saturday night are urged to contact police.

ADVERTISEMENT

When speaking of the woman who may have information Todd said: "Staff are continuing to establish if there is any link between her interaction with the two men and the later attack on them,"

He said police would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information so far.

Information can be provided to police on 105 quoting file number 220320/3075.

You can also contact police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.