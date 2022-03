A state of emergency has been declared in Tairāwhiti after rising river levels led to the evacuation of some residents on the East Coast overnight.



Tairāwhiti Civil Defence have evacuated half a dozen Mangatuna residents, who were taken to a welfare centre.

Evacuations taking place in the Mangatuna area. (Source: 1 News)

Some of the rainfall figures have exceeded the one-in-100 year levels, with Te Puia having 236mm between 6pm and midnight.

Photos sent to 1News give a glimpse of the extent of flooding in the region.

UAWA Live captured vision of the floodwaters shortly before 8am on Wednesday. (Source: 1 News)





Mangatuna flooding between Tolaga and Tokomaru bay. (Source: 1 News)