Opinion: Are All Black fans arrogant? Possibly, but that's not the real issue

So, are we New Zealanders arrogant in terms of our rugby world view? Kieran Crowley, the Italy coach born in Kaponga, says we are, and I would agree up to a point, and with a proviso that there may be mitigating circumstances.

Players react at fulltime of France's 40-25 win over the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

Possibly the bigger issue is whether that applies to New Zealand’s top coaches, including All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and his assistants. And here I would argue that no, they’re not, or they’re not in terms of the world game because it would be detrimental to their team’s high-performance goals.

But does that apply to New Zealand Rugby, the organisation, too? Not necessarily, and this is an issue, for it impacts on every part of the Kiwi game and it revealed itself again recently with regards to the Silver Lake private equity deal.

First, a refresher.

Crowley, the former All Blacks fullback known as “Colt” in his home province of Taranaki and further afield, has given a backwards kick in the direction of said Kiwi rugby arrogance in an interview with 1News after Italy’s dramatic Six Nations victory over Wales in Cardiff.

“One thing I’ve found since I’ve left New Zealand, and I don’t want this to be taken the wrong way, but New Zealanders are arrogant,” Crowley said.

“New Zealanders are arrogant to the rest of the world as far as the rugby side of things goes. There are some outstanding players in every team throughout the world, but you ask New Zealanders they wouldn’t know the names of, they wouldn’t know three quarters of the names of the French players at the moment.”

Arrogant, or simply in possession of an occasionally inward-looking fan base unaware of many overseas-based rugby stars?

Maybe a bit of both but it’s probably a matter of semantics. Although, such has been the All Blacks’ decline over the past few years – losing the 2019 World Cup semifinal when hardly firing a shot against England, losing to Argentina for the first time in 2020, out-thought and outfought against Ireland and France over successive weekends last November – that it’s doubtful many New Zealanders now see the All Blacks as pre-eminent world-beaters.

When I say there are mitigating circumstances for that perceived arrogance, I mean that many New Zealanders have been raised on a diet of junk as far as Northern Hemisphere teams coming here in the middle of the year. We invariably get tired, second-string teams for three tests who head off again with the promise of a short break before their club season starts again.

Ireland’s three-test tour here in July will be highly anticipated given their recent success against the All Blacks. They also now play an attacking, intelligent style of game – they identified space and used it far better than the All Blacks in Dublin last year which was an indictment on both teams.

New Zealander James Lowe celebrates a turnover in Ireland's victory over the All Blacks in Dublin last November. (Source: Getty)

Hopefully they bring a strong squad because the All Blacks haven’t lost a series at home since 1994 when France won a two-Test series. The last time a Northern Hemisphere nation (not including the British and Irish Lions) beat the All Blacks in New Zealand was in 2009 when France won 27-22 at Carisbrook.

That represents a long run of predictable and often one-sided results which may account for a certain apathy as far as Kiwis are concerned. And yet, on almost any measure, the Six Nations is a far better product than the Rugby Championship, and the weekend’s final rounds should have reminded us of that.

New Zealand Rugby, the organisation, shouldn’t get off so lightly. Their dismissal of Australian Rugby's interests during the reconstruction of Super Rugby in 2020 in particular put noses out of joint across the Tasman and former chairman Brent Impey’s insistence on framing the NZ Players’ Association’s refusal to back the Silver Lake as being based around player greed created a huge setback to negotiations.

The two sides are far closer now and the selling of equity in the Kiwi game is inevitable, but the rumblings are still being felt. The NZR board rubber-stamped a deal that they felt couldn’t be improved on. Thanks to the NZRPA stance, it was.

Arrogant? Probably, yes. Certainly, former Wallabies great David Campese thinks the organisation is, and in an interview two years ago he insisted the All Blacks will eventually pay the price. "Everything happens off the field before it happens on the field,” he said. “Always.”