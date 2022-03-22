NRL star George Burgess charged with sexual touching without consent

NRL star George Burgess has been charged with sexually touching a woman without consent.

George Burgess. (Source: Photosport)

NSW Police interviewed Burgess in Sydney on Monday as part of an investigation into an incident on March 8 - two days before the start of the NRL season.

The 29-year-old St George Illawarra forward was arrested and charged and he is due to face Downing Centre Local Court on April 13.

"Earlier this month, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command commenced an investigation following reports a woman had been sexually touched by a man known to her," police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Following inquiries, a 29-year-old man was arrested at Mascot Police Station ... and charged with sexually touch another person without consent."

It ended a dramatic day for Burgess and the NRL when the prop had fronted a scheduled media opportunity in Wollongong to speak about his return after his first game in 18 months.

At that point, the Dragons were unaware of the storm that was brewing around the premiership-winning forward.

That changed when police contacted the NRL over the investigation before the details were passed onto the Dragons.

"The St George Illawarra Dragons have been made aware of a matter involving one of its players by the NRL integrity unit," the club said in a statement after investigations and before the charge was laid.

"The Dragons are working closely with all parties as the matter is under police investigation."

Burgess is in the first season of a two-year deal at the Dragons after a serious hip injury threatened his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

A star at South Sydney where he played alongside his brothers Sam, Tom and Luke, Burgess left to for the English Super League on a three-year contract at the start of 2020.

But the England international returned to Australia after eight matches, struck down by a hip injury which required surgery.