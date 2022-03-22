Kylie Jenner announces name change for her baby boy

Source: Bang Showbiz

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed the name of their baby boy.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 24-year-old star gave birth to her son on February 2, and Jenner initially announced that she had named her baby boy Wolf Webster - but she's now taken to Instagram to reveal she's had a change of heart.

"FYI our son's name isn't wolf anymore [laughing emoji] We just really didn't feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. [praying emoji] (sic)," Jenner wrote on the platform.

Despite this, Jenner - who also has Stormi, four, with Scott - has so far remained tight-lipped about the new name of her baby boy.

The make-up mogul first announced the name of her son in February, when she took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

Jenner posted a black-and-white image with the moniker on the platform.

The brunette beauty - who has more than 320 million followers on Instagram - wrote: "WOLF WEBSTER [heart emoji] (sic)."

