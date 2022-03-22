Ammonia leak at Invercargill meat works

Source: 1News

Fire and Emergency NZ are attending an ammonia leak at an Alliance Group meat works near Invercargill.

Those in the area near the Lorneville plant have been asked to "please stay inside and keep all windows and doors closed as a precaution".

Emergency services were alerted by an automatic gas alarm just after midday.

Five fire trucks and a tanker are in attendance as well as crew wearing hazmat equipment.

Fire and Emergency shift manager, Brodie Keay said “the crew are wearing full protective gear and are sweeping the building.”

Keay said crews have isolated the leak to one area of the plant but is not sure where exactly.

The Lorneville plant is a “reasonably large meat works,” said Keay.

There are no reports of injuries and staff are being evacuated.

New ZealandSouthlandEmploymentBusiness

