Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no

Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their arms on Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town, but Ukraine rejected the offer.

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The Russian demand came hours after Ukrainian authorities said Moscow’s forces bombed an art school that was sheltering about 400 people.

Russian forces would allow two corridors out of the coastal city, heading either east toward Russia or west to other parts of Ukraine, said Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev.

Mariupol residents were given until 5am on Monday to respond to the offer, which included them raising a white flag. Russia didn’t say what action it would take if the offer was rejected.

But Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said no.

“There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this,” she told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda.

“I wrote: `Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor.’”

Previous bids to allow residents to evacuate Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or have been only partially successful, with bombardments continuing as civilians sought to flee.

Earlier on Sunday (Monday NZT), Ukrainian authorities said Russia’s military bombed an art school in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how “battles took place over every street,” weeks into the siege.

Speaking in a video address early Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 400 civilians were taking shelter at the art school in the besieged Azov Sea port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb.

“They are under the rubble, and we don’t know how many of them have survived,” he said. “But we know that we will certainly shoot down the pilot who dropped that bomb, like about 100 other such mass murderers whom we already have downed.”

The fall of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up. But Western military analysts say that even if the surrounded city is taken, the troops battling a block at a time for control there may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.