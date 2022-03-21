President Biden to visit Poland for Ukraine talks

Source: Associated Press

President Joe Biden is set to add Poland to his Europe trip for urgent talks with NATO and European allies about Russia’s invasion

President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian oil imports.

President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian oil imports. (Source: Associated Press)

Biden, who leaves Washington on Wednesday, will first travel to Brussels and then Poland, where he will meet with leaders there, press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Poland, which neighbours Ukraine, has taken in more than 2 million refugees since the war began on January 24.

It’s been one of the most vocal in asking fellow NATO members to consider getting more involved to rein in the bloodshed.

White House officials said previously that Biden had no plans to travel to Ukraine.

Biden and NATO have said repeatedly that while the United States and the military alliance will provide weapons and other defence support to non-NATO member Ukraine, they are determined to avoid any escalation on their side that risks a broader war with Russia.

