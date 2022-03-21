Players back Aussie Rules coach after wild press conference

Newly re-signed Western Bulldogs star Jack Macrae believes coach Luke Beveridge's press conference spray at a journalist came from the right place.

Beveridge later apologised for his stunning outburst at former Fox Footy reporter Tom Morris after the Bulldogs' opening round loss against Melbourne.

The 2016 premiership coach's gripe was over Morris' story about important midfielder Lachie Hunter being dropped for the grand final rematch.

Macrae, who has penned a five-year contract extension to keep him at the Bulldogs until 2027, said Beveridge had spoken with the playing group about his now-infamous confrontation.

Beveridge has strongly supported Bulldogs players, including Adam Treloar and retired premiership hero Tom Boyd, during his eight-year stint at the club but it has never played out in such dramatic fashion.

"His (Beveridge) heart was in the right place, it just wasn't executed as he would have liked," the Bulldogs vice-captain said on Monday.

"From my view, he was protecting the players and his heart was out there to protect our club and the players.

"If you're going to get it a touch wrong, at least his intentions were there for us.

"You always know he's out there to protect our best interests and at times he puts his own best interests at the back for that so I feel extremely well supported."

Macrae on Monday committing to the Bulldogs until he is aged 33 has been a positive in a tough week for the club.

Captain Marcus Bontempelli struggled with an ankle issue against the Demons but Macrae is confident the Bulldogs superstar will be right to play against Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

Macrae has become one of the AFL's most prolific on-ballers and rivals would love to acquire his services.

But the three-time All-Australian is on track to retire as a Bulldogs legend after having no hesitation in turning his back on free agency.

Macrae has rarely missed a game since being taken with pick No.6 in the 2012 draft.

The 27-year-old has played 186 games, and gathered 33 possessions in the Dogs' drought-breaking grand final win in 2016.

He is a proven big-game performer after taking out the Gary Ayres award as the best player in last year's finals series.

Macrae was elevated to the vice-captaincy for this season, behind Bontempelli.

"It was a pretty easy decision and I always wanted to have a long career and hopefully finish my career here," he said.

"If we're all on the same page, why not get it done as quick as possible and move on.

"I wasn't desperate to get it done (so early in the season) but happy to have it out of the way."