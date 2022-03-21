Eight dead after Russian attack on shopping centre in Kyiv

In Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, a shopping centre in the densely populated Podil district near the city centre was a smoking ruin after being hit on Monday by shelling that killed eight people, according to emergency officials.

People examine the damage after shelling of a shopping centre in Kyiv (Source: Associated Press)

The attack shattered every window in a neighbouring high-rise.

Russian military spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov charged that Ukrainian forces had been using the shopping mall to store rockets and reload launchers. That claim could not be independently verified.

Amid the continuing shelling, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a curfew extending from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

Russia’s invasion has driven nearly 3.5 million people from Ukraine, according to the United Nations. The UN has confirmed over 900 civilian deaths but said the real toll is probably much higher. Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued by video but failed to bridge the chasm between the two sides, with the Kremlin demanding Ukraine disarm and declare itself neutral and Ukraine calling for binding security guarantees and a withdrawal of all Russian forces.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned that relations with the US are “on the verge of a breach,” citing “unacceptable statements” by US President Joe Biden about Putin.

Biden last week branded the Russian leader a war criminal.

In another worrying development, Ukraine’s nuclear regulatory agency said radiation monitors around the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the site in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear meltdown, have stopped working.

The agency said that problem, and a lack of firefighters to protect the area’s radiation-tainted forests as the weather warms, could mean a “significant deterioration” in the ability to control the spread of radiation in Ukraine and beyond.