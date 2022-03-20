Zelensky condemns 'war crimes' against Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the siege of Mariupol will go down in history for what he's calling war crimes by Russia's military.

Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

"To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come," he said on Sunday (NZT) in his nighttime video address to the nation.

Zelensky told Ukrainians the ongoing negotiations with Russia were "not simple or pleasant, but they are necessary".

He said he discussed the course of the talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

"Ukraine has always sought a peaceful solution. Moreover, we are interested in peace now," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia's military isn't even recovering the bodies of its soldiers in some places, Zelensky said.

"In places where there were especially fierce battles, the bodies of Russian soldiers simply pile up along our line of defence. And no one is collecting these bodies," he said.

He described as battle near Chornobayivka in the south, where Ukrainian forces held their positions and six times beat back the Russians, who just kept "sending their people to slaughter".