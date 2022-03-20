White Ferns struggling after Sophie Devine injury and batting woes

The White Ferns, rocked by a back injury to star batter and skipper Sophie Devine, are on the back foot at the halfway stage of their decisive Cricket World Cup match against England at Eden Park.

Sophie Devine before she retired hurt in the Cricket World Cup match against England. (Source: Getty)

New Zealand were bowled out for 203 in the 49th over, the final wicket falling when Jess Kerr was run out for 14.

It meant the White Ferns once again failed to bat out their 50 overs, an area which they vowed to improve after their recent defeat by Australia.

And once again their top order failed despite a series of good starts, although Devine’s back issue, for which she retired hurt, received treatment, and returned only to be quickly dismissed, clearly hindered them.

Recognised batters Suzy Bates, Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite were all dismissed in their 20s, with Devine eventually out for 41. Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin, Tahuhu, Frances Mackay and Hannah Rowe were all dismissed for single figures.

Devine hurt her back in the 14th over when she had moved quickly to 37 runs off 42 balls. Clearly in pain after turning for a second run with Amelia Kerr, she dropped to her knees but walked off smiling and returned when Lea Tahuhu was dismissed for a duck for the sixth wicket. Devine's second stint at the crease lasted only six balls.

Maddy Green’s not out 52 off 75 balls was the only other innings of note. While those around her came and went far too frequently, Green stood firm and her last-wicket partnership of 19 with Jess Kerr, of which Kerr scored 14 off 13 balls, allowed New Zealand to pass the 200 mark.

It is not a demanding target, however, and the White Ferns will need something special to get home from here. A loss would not necessarily be fatal for the hopes of making the playoffs - it will depend on other results - but it will confirm that they are on something of a downward spiral.