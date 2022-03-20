Warnings in force as wild weather lashes upper North Island

Source: 1News

Thunderstorm warnings are in place as wild weather continues to lash the upper North Island.

There's been torrential rain in Whangārei this morning, with MetService reporting 64mm of rain falling in one hour earlier Monday.

Auckland's Tamaki Dr

Auckland's Tamaki Dr (Supplied: Matthew Davison)

There are severe thunderstorm warnings for Kaipara, Rodney, Albany, Auckland City and Waitākere.

Thunder and lightning has been rocking parts of Auckland for much of the morning.

A tree has fallen in Puhoi, north of Auckland, with Ahuroa Road blocked for the next hour, police say.

There is surface flooding in Northland following heavy rain.

"Reports of surface flooding have been received around the Western Hills Drive area of State Highway 1 and State Highway 10 near Kerikeri," police said.

Purerua in the Bay of Islands saw 133mm of rain in 12 hours, with 102.4mm falling between 1am and 3am.

New ZealandWeather NewsAucklandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Spike in Covid cases overseas a warning sign to NZ - Baker

2

Covid mandates, vaccine passes up for review on Monday

3

Warnings in force as wild weather lashes upper North Island

4

NZ needs to act with long Covid 'tsunami' coming - expert

5

Cabinet to consider if 'tweaks' need to be made to Covid framework

Latest Stories

Warnings in force as wild weather lashes upper North Island

Chiefs Manawa beat Blues to win Super Rugby Aupiki title

5 rescued, 5 missing as rescue operation launched off North Cape

Cabinet to consider if 'tweaks' need to be made to Covid framework

Six dead after car runs into carnival revellers in Belgium

Related Stories

5 rescued, 5 missing as rescue operation launched off North Cape

Woman arrested after incident involving car, pedestrians at Manukau Mall

Thunderstorms, ‘localised tornado risk’ for upper North Island

'Concerns' for person after blood found at Auckland property