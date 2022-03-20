Warnings in force as wild weather lashes upper North Island

Thunderstorm warnings are in place as wild weather continues to lash the upper North Island.

There's been torrential rain in Whangārei this morning, with MetService reporting 64mm of rain falling in one hour earlier Monday.

Auckland's Tamaki Dr (Supplied: Matthew Davison)

There are severe thunderstorm warnings for Kaipara, Rodney, Albany, Auckland City and Waitākere.

Thunder and lightning has been rocking parts of Auckland for much of the morning.

A tree has fallen in Puhoi, north of Auckland, with Ahuroa Road blocked for the next hour, police say.

There is surface flooding in Northland following heavy rain.

"Reports of surface flooding have been received around the Western Hills Drive area of State Highway 1 and State Highway 10 near Kerikeri," police said.

Purerua in the Bay of Islands saw 133mm of rain in 12 hours, with 102.4mm falling between 1am and 3am.