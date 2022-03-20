Three dead, two still missing in tragedy at sea off North Cape

Three people have been confirmed dead after a vessel got into trouble off North Cape at the top of the North Island.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by the vessel with 10 people on board at about 8pm on Sunday.

Police say two bodies have been located in the water and were recovered by helicopter this morning.

A third body has been recovered by a vessel assisting with the water search.

Two other people remain unaccounted for.

Five people have been rescued in what Maritime NZ describe as a "significant operation".

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust choppers and other emergency service vehicles involved in North Cape rescue (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.)

They are currently in Kaitaia Hospital, all in a stable condition.

The rescue remains active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting the search as well.

Police Search and Rescue are assisting with a land search based at Te Pua.

A NZ Defence Force Orion aircraft was deployed to the search early on Monday morning. It's since returned to Ohakea air base. A second Orion is departing Auckland today to help with the search.

Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Taupo is also en route to the search area and is expected there around midday.