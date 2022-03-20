Leclerc wins Bahrain GP as Verstappen retires near end

Source: Associated Press

Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s title defence turned into a nightmare when the Red Bull star retired near the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Monday morning allowing Ferrari to clinch a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc winning ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands lead at the start during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain. (Source: Associated Press)

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected third place after Sergio Perez's Red Bull also retired with the finish line in sight as the race finished under a yellow flag.

Hamilton had been lagging way behind in fifth when late drama on Lap 46 changed the race.

Leclerc was leading comfortably from Verstappen when the back of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri car caught fire forcing him to park it on the side of the track. It was quickly put out and the Frenchman walked away unharmed.

From the restart, Leclerc got away and Verstappen started complaining about steering problems.

A few minutes later both Red Bulls were out of the race and George Russell's Mercedes moved up into fourth to give Mercedes an unexpected bonus.

