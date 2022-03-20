Chiefs Manawa beat Blues to win Super Rugby Aupiki title

Chiefs Manawa are the winners of the inaugual Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

The Chiefs hammered the Blues 35-0 in their last game in Hamilton on Sunday night to go through the competition unbeaten.

The Blues had two players sin-binned at the same time while defending in the second half.

Luka Connor, Ruby Tui, Hazel Tubic, Portia Woodman and Langi Veainu scored tries for the Chiefs.

Hurricanes Poua beat Matatū 18-6 in Sunday's other game.

As the teams managed their way through Covid the competition was drawn back to three rounds with the Chiefs-Blues game turning into a title decider.