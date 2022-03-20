5 rescued, 5 missing as rescue operation launched off North Cape

Source: 1News

A rescue operation is underway off North Cape at the top of the North Island for a vessel in distress.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by the vessel with 10 people on board at about 8pm on Sunday.

Five people have been rescued in what Maritime NZ describe as a "significant operation".

They are currently in Kaitaia Hospital, all in a stable condition.

Maritime New Zealand says five people remain missing.

The rescue remains active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting the search as well.

Police Search and Rescue are assisting with a land search based at Te Pua.

New ZealandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Spike in Covid cases overseas a warning sign to NZ - Baker

2

Covid mandates, vaccine passes up for review on Monday

3

Warnings in force as wild weather lashes upper North Island

4

NZ needs to act with long Covid 'tsunami' coming - expert

5

Cabinet to consider if 'tweaks' need to be made to Covid framework

Latest Stories

Warnings in force as wild weather lashes upper North Island

Chiefs Manawa beat Blues to win Super Rugby Aupiki title

5 rescued, 5 missing as rescue operation launched off North Cape

Cabinet to consider if 'tweaks' need to be made to Covid framework

Six dead after car runs into carnival revellers in Belgium

Related Stories

Warnings in force as wild weather lashes upper North Island

Heavy rain warning in place for Northland, watches elsewhere

11 charged over gang-related incidents in Northland

Man with 12 outstanding arrest warrants caught by police