5 rescued, 5 missing as rescue operation launched off North Cape

A rescue operation is underway off North Cape at the top of the North Island for a vessel in distress.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by the vessel with 10 people on board at about 8pm on Sunday.

Five people have been rescued in what Maritime NZ describe as a "significant operation".

They are currently in Kaitaia Hospital, all in a stable condition.

Maritime New Zealand says five people remain missing.

The rescue remains active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting the search as well.

Police Search and Rescue are assisting with a land search based at Te Pua.