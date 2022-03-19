Warriors miss chances as they fall to the Gold Coast Titans

Gold Coast's AJ Brimson has made a winning start to life as a fulltime NRL five-eighth, guiding the Titans to a 20-18 win over the Warriors at CBUS Super Stadium.

Brimson set up two tries in the two-point victory on Saturday, including one off a line break in the opening minute of the game.

Winger Greg Marzhew scored a double as the Titans bounced back from last weekend's four-point opening round defeat to Parramatta.

Despite having superstar fullback Reece Walsh and forward Matt Lodge back from suspension, and holding a two-point lead at halftime, the Warriors are now 0-2 after also losing to St George Illawarra in their opening fixture.

Absent for the Eels' loss with an abdominal strain, Brimson made an instant impact on the game when he stepped through the Warriors' defensive line before sending Beau Fermor clear to score after just 40 seconds.

Marzhew opened up a 12-point lead with his first try seven minutes later before the Warriors got on the board through hooker Wayde Egan.

Chanel Harris-Tevita thought he'd levelled things up for the visitors midway through the half only for the bunker to rule he'd been held up.

Marzhew's rampaging second try in the 26th minute restored the Titans' two-try lead before the Warriors hit back when opposite number Marcelo Montoya was on the end of a bullet pass from Walsh to dive over in the corner.

A 40-20 by Harris-Tevita gave the Warriors a final chance in the half and they made it count when a bunker review after the siren showed ex-Titan Ash Taylor's grubber had eluded the grasp of Phillip Sami and Adam Pompey was deemed to have grounded the loose ball.

Walsh converted from the sideline to put the visitors ahead at the break.

The second half started poorly for the Titans when Jayden Campbell's kickoff flew well over the deadball line.

But the hosts got their noses back in front when their new-look playmaking trio of halfback Toby Sexton, fullback Campbell and then Brimson combined to send Sami over in the 57th minute.

The Warriors pressed and pressed but were either denied or made crucial errors in their quest for victory with Sami's try the only four-pointer of the half

Lodge's return only lasted 21 minutes before he came off battling what Warriors officials would later deem to be heatstroke while Titan Isaac Liu left the field with 12 minutes to go for a HIA.