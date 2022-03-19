Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help

Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday (local time), where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.

Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war's worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks into the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War II.

"Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it is wiped off the face of the earth," Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin said from a rubble-strewn street in a video addressed to Western leaders that was authenticated by The Associated Press.

Russian forces have already cut the city off from the Sea of Azov, and its fall would link Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, to territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in the east. It would mark a rare advance in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance that has dashed Russia's hopes for a quick victory and galvanised the West.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian and Russian forces battled over the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said. "One of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe is actually being destroyed," he said in televised remarks.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine's president, said the nearest forces that could assist Mariupol's defenders were already struggling against "the overwhelming force of the enemy" or at least 100km away.

"There is currently no military solution to Mariupol," he said late Friday (local time). "That is not only my opinion, that is the opinion of the military."

The Russian military said on Saturday it used its latest hypersonic missile for the first time in combat. Major General Igor Konashenkov said Kinzhal missiles destroyed an underground warehouse storing Ukrainian missiles and aviation ammunition in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine. UN bodies have confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began, though they concede the actual toll is likely much higher. The UN says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees.

People sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

The northwestern Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin and Moshchun were under fire on Saturday, the Kyiv regional administration reported. It said Slavutich, located 165km north of the capital, was "completely isolated".

Ukrainian and Russian officials agreed to establish 10 humanitarian corridors for bringing aid in and residents out of besieged cities - one from Mariupol and several around Kyiv and in the eastern Luhansk region, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Saturday.

She also announced plans to deliver humanitarian aid to the southern city of Kherson, which Russia seized early in the war.

At least 130 people survived the Wednesday bombing of a Mariupol theatre that was being used a shelter, but another 1300 were believed to be still inside, Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament's human rights commissioner, said on Friday.

"We pray that they will all be alive, but so far there is no information about them," Denisova told Ukrainian television.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies have shown a long line of cars leaving Mariupol as people tried to evacuate.

Russian forces also fired on eight cities and villages in the eastern Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, including Mariupol, Ukraine's national police said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attacks with rockets and heavy artillery killed and wounded dozens of civilians, and damaged at least 37 residential buildings and facilities, including a school, a museum and a shopping centre.