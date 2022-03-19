Russia says it used hypersonic missile in Ukraine

The Russian military says it used its latest hypersonic missile, Kinzhal, for the first time in combat during its offensive in Ukraine.

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet takes off from the Hemeimeem air base in Syria on June 25, 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

The Kinzhal, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, according to Russian officials.

Spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the hypersonic missiles destroyed an underground warehouse storing missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Konashenkov also said that the Russian forces used the Bastion anti-ship missile system to strike Ukrainian military facilities near the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Russia first used the weapon during its military campaign in Syria in 2016.