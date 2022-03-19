Russia must hold meaningful peace talks - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early on Saturday that it was time for Moscow to begin peace talks in earnest to avoid incurring higher losses in its invasion of Ukraine.

"I want everyone to hear me, especially in Moscow, the time has come to meet, to talk,” Zelensky said in a video address.

“The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine.

“Otherwise, Russia's costs will be so high that you will not be able to rise again for several generations."

Volodymyr Zelensky pictured in 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

He went on to draw a stark image of the purported Russian losses in military hostilities by evoking images of dead bodies from the numbers of demonstrators that showed up earlier in the day at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium to celebrate eight years after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"Today in Moscow, there were many victorious speeches to celebrate the capture of Crimea. There was a big demonstration,” Zelensky said.

“I want to point out one detail: it was reported that the demonstration in the Russian capital brought out around 200,000 people, 100,000 in the streets and approximately 95,000 in the stadium.

"That is the amount of military personnel mobilised in the invasion of Ukraine.

“Just picture for yourself that in that stadium in Moscow there are 14,000 dead bodies and tens of thousands more injured and maimed.

“Those are the Russian costs throughout the invasion."