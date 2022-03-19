Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick tests positive for Covid-19

Green Party MP and Auckland Central representative Chlöe Swarbrick has tested positive for Covid-19, joining a long line of MPs who have tested positive during the Omicron surge.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Swarbrick, 27, announced her diagnosis on Twitter.

"I know many are becoming desensitised to case numbers on the news, but we've seen dozens of COVID deaths in Aotearoa this week, each person with a whānau and community left with loss," she wrote.

"Please, get boosted and help reduce your chance of serious symptoms."

This morning I tested COVID positive, a few days after becoming a household contact and isolating - and two days after gnarly symptoms kicked in. (Thread) — Chlöe Swarbrick (@_chloeswarbrick) March 19, 2022

Swarbrick is the youngest politician to enter Parliament since 1973, and ran unsuccessfully for Auckland mayor in 2016. She won the Auckland electorate in 2020 after being selected as a list MP in 2017.

Other politicians to have tested positive recently include Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, and National Party leader Chris Luxon.