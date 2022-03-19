Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick tests positive for Covid-19

Source:

Green Party MP and Auckland Central representative Chlöe Swarbrick has tested positive for Covid-19, joining a long line of MPs who have tested positive during the Omicron surge.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Swarbrick, 27, announced her diagnosis on Twitter.

"I know many are becoming desensitised to case numbers on the news, but we've seen dozens of COVID deaths in Aotearoa this week, each person with a whānau and community left with loss," she wrote.

"Please, get boosted and help reduce your chance of serious symptoms."

Swarbrick is the youngest politician to enter Parliament since 1973, and ran unsuccessfully for Auckland mayor in 2016. She won the Auckland electorate in 2020 after being selected as a list MP in 2017.

Other politicians to have tested positive recently include Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, and National Party leader Chris Luxon.

New ZealandPoliticsCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Clearing live ordnance will take years - Ukraine minister

2

Covid-19 puts some workers in precarious leave situation

3

Person in their 40s among 10 people to die with Covid-19

4

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick tests positive for Covid-19

5

China reports first Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

Latest Stories

Super Rugby Pacific: Depleted Chiefs overwhelm Moana Pasifika

Clearing live ordnance will take years - Ukraine minister

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick tests positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 puts some workers in precarious leave situation

China reports first Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

Related Stories

Covid-19 puts some workers in precarious leave situation

Gun owners waiting longer for firearms licences due to Covid

18,514 new Covid-19 community cases on Saturday, 10 deaths

Person in their 40s among 10 people to die with Covid-19