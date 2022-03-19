Four US Marines die in NATO drill after Osprey crashes in Norway

Four US Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said on Saturday (local time).

US Marines inspect a MV-22B Osprey prior to flight at Norwegian Air Force Base Bodo during Exercise Cold Response 22. (Source: Associated Press)

The Marines were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response. The drill includes around 30,000 troops, 220 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 countries. Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden are also participating. The exercises began on March 14 and end on April 1.

The crash occurred on Friday night (local time) and bad weather was reported in the area.

Norway's armed forces said in a statement the Osprey "had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County".

It was on its way north to Bodoe, where it was scheduled to land just before 6pm on Friday (local time).

The Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe. A rescue helicopter had spotted the crash site late Friday.

At 1.30am on Saturday, police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the crew of four had died.

Norwegian newspaper VG said Red Cross members drove close to the crash site with scooters and marked the trail with GPS for police in what they described as extremely difficult weather conditions.

"It was a special night, it was a real storm. There were five of us driving towards the scene of the accident. There was one metre of visibility, snow and storm in the mountains," Red Cross team leader Oerjan Kristensen told VG.

"I guess it was a wind gust of 30-40 metres per second. When it blows like that, it is difficult to stand upright."

Kristensen added that the rescue operation is being hampered by the risk of landslides in the mountains, and the remoteness of the crash site.

An investigation into the crash has been launched, although "very bad" weather is hampering work at the scene.

The US said the identities of the Marines would not be immediately released due to Defence Department policy of notifying relatives first.

The first Cold Response exercise was held in 2006, and the drills are conducted every two years. They take place in southeastern, central and northern Norway.