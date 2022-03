A body has been found near Kaikōura in the search for Wayne Taylor, 54, who was reported missing on February 22.

Wayne Taylor. (Source: NZ Police)

Police say specialist LandSAR teams have found a body on Saturday.

"The body of a man matching Mr Taylor’s description was located yesterday afternoon at the base of a cliff inland from where his car was located at a lookout just north of Kaikoura," police say.

His death is not considered suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.