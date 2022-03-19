Aotearoa makes top 10 of world's happiest countries again

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the fifth year running, while Aotearoa has dropped one place to tenth.

The survey by the United Nations' sustainable development solutions network assesses life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support, low corruption and high social trust.

It placed Finland at the top, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

New Zealand at 10th was the highest placed southern hemisphere country, two places ahead of Australia.

Afghanistan rated lowest, followed by Lebanon, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report, which uses global survey data to report on how people evaluate their own lives in more than 150 countries around the world.

One of the report's authors, John Helliwell, said that with the world still in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was evidence of a marked increase in helping strangers, volunteering, and donations in 2021.

"This surge of benevolence, which was especially great for the helping of strangers, provides powerful evidence that people respond to help others in need, creating in the process more happiness for the beneficiaries, good examples for others to follow, and better lives for themselves," he said in a statement.

