Two people have been hospitalised after a collision between two cars and a truck on State Highway 1 in Horowhenua.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Manakau around 5.15pm, police said. Initial indications were that several people had been injured.

The road is partially blocked, and significant delays are expected.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area or delay travel.