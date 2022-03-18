Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium on Friday (local time) and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

Meanwhile, the leader of Russia's delegation in diplomatic talks with Ukraine said the sides have narrowed their differences. The Ukrainian side said its position remained unchanged.

The Moscow rally came as Russian troops continued to rain lethal fire on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, and pounded an aircraft repair installation on the outskirts of Lviv, close to the Polish border.

"Shoulder to shoulder, they help and support each other," the Russian president said of the Kremlin's forces in a rare public appearance since the start of the war.

"We have not had unity like this for a long time," he added to cheers from the crowd.

The show of support amid a burst of antiwar protests inside Russia led to allegations in some quarters that the rally - held officially to mark the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, which was seized from Ukraine - was a manufactured display of patriotism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre right on a podium, delivers his speech at the concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow. (Source: Associated Press)

Several Telegram channels critical of the Kremlin reported that students and employees of state institutions in a number of regions were ordered by their superiors to attend rallies and concerts marking the anniversary. Those reports could not be independently verified.

Moscow police said more than 200,000 people were in and around the Luzhniki stadium. The event included patriotic songs, including a performance of Made in the USSR, with the opening lines "Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, it's all my country."

Seeking to portray the war as just, Putin paraphrased the Bible to say of Russia's troops: "There is no greater love than giving up one's soul for one's friends."

Taking to the stage where a sign read "For a world without Nazism," he railed against his foes in Ukraine as "neo-Nazis" and continued to insist his actions were necessary to prevent "genocide" - a claim flatly denied by leaders around the globe.

Video feeds of the event cut out at times but showed a loudly cheering crowd that broke into chants of "Russia!"

Putin's appearance marked a change from his relative isolation of recent weeks, when he has been shown meeting with world leaders and his staff either at extraordinarily long tables or via video conference.

A soldier puts flowers next to the photos of victims of the war against Russia, near Maidan Square, in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

In the wake of the invasion, the Kremlin has clamped down harder on dissent and the flow of information, arresting thousands of anti war protesters, banning sites such as Facebook and Twitter, and instituting tough prison sentences for what is deemed to be false reporting on the war, which Moscow refers to as a "special military operation".

The OVD-Info rights group that monitors political arrests reported that at least seven independent journalists had been detained ahead of or while covering the anniversary events in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Standing on stage in a white turtleneck and a blue down jacket, Putin spoke for about five minutes.

Putin's quoting of the Bible and an 18th-century Russian admiral reflected his increasing focus in recent years on history and religion as binding forces in Russia's post-Soviet society.

His branding of his enemies as Nazis evoked what many Russians consider their country's finest hour, the defence of the motherland from Germany during World War II.

The rally came as Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russian negotiators in several rounds of talks with Ukraine, said that the sides have moved closer to agreement on the issue of Ukraine dropping its bid to join NATO and adopting a neutral status.

Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, characterised the Russian assessment as intended "to provoke tension in the media".

He tweeted: "Our positions are unchanged. Ceasefire, withdrawal of troops & strong security guarantees with concrete formulas."