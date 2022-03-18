Biden presses China's Xi on Russia support

Key figures for a war half a world away, President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping, spoke for nearly two hours on Friday (local time) as the White House looked to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (file photo). (Source: Associated Press)

China's Foreign Ministry, in a readout after the video conversation, deplored "conflict and confrontation" as "not in anyone's interest", but assigned no blame to Russia and gave no indication of next steps.

The White House said Biden underscored to Xi the "implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians".

Ahead of the call, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would question Xi about Beijing's "rhetorical support" of Putin and an "absence of denunciation" of Russia’s invasion.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying pushed back, calling the US administration's suggestions that China risks falling on the wrong side of history "overbearing".

Planning for the leaders' discussion had been in the works since Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in November, but differences between Washington and Beijing over Russian President Vladimir Putin's prosecution of his three-week-old war against Ukraine were expected to be at the centre of the call.

China on Friday also sought to highlight its calls for negotiations and its donations of humanitarian aid, while accusing the US of provoking Russia and fuelling the conflict by shipping arms to Ukraine. Xi also renewed China's criticism of sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion, according to Chinese State Media. As in the past, Xi did not use the terms war or invasion to describe Russia's actions.

"As leaders of major countries, we need to consider properly resolving global hotspot issues, and more importantly, global stability and the production and life of billions of people," he was quoted as saying.

The US-China relationship, long fraught, has only become more strained since the start of Biden's presidency. Biden has repeatedly criticised China for military provocations against Taiwan, human rights abuses against ethnic minorities and efforts to squelch pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong.

But the relationship may have reached a new low with the Russian invasion.

In the days after Putin deployed Russian forces in Ukraine, Xi's government tried to distance itself from Russia's offensive but avoided criticising Moscow.

The White House says China has been sending mixed messages about its support for Russia.

Xi and Putin met in early February, weeks before the invasion, with the Russian leader travelling to Beijing for the start of the Winter Olympics. During Putin's visit, the two leaders issued a 5000-word statement declaring limitless "friendship".