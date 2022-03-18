3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at the ISS amid tensions over war

A trio of Russian cosmonauts have arrived at the International Space Station, the first new faces in space since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.

In this photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian cosmonauts, commander Оleg Аrtemyiv, centre, flight engineers Denis Мatveev, right, and Sergei Korsakov, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), walk prior to the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia’s three cosmonauts blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on Friday (local time).

They smoothly docked at the station just over three hours later, joining two Russians, four Americans and a German on the orbiting outpost.

The blastoff marked the first space crew launch since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. The war has resulted in cancelled spacecraft launches and broken contracts.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has warned that the US would have to use “broomsticks” to fly into space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to US companies.

In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz rocket carrying Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome. (Source: Associated Press)

Many worry, however, that Rogozin is putting decades of a peaceful off-planet partnership at risk, most notably at the International Space Station.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson played down Rogozin’s comments, telling the Associated Press: “That’s just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he’s worked with us,”

“The other people that work in the Russian civilian space program, they’re professional,” Nelson told the AP. “They don’t miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission control. Despite all of that, up in space, we can have cooperation with our Russian friends, our colleagues."

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, left, speaks with Russian cosmonauts. (Source: Associated Press)

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei - who on Tuesday broke the US single spaceflight record of 340 days - is due to leave the International Space Station with two Russians aboard a Soyuz capsule for a touchdown in Kazakhstan on 30 March.

Besides threatening to pull out of the space station and drop it on the US, Europe or elsewhere, Rogozin had the flags of other countries covered on a Soyuz rocket awaiting liftoff with internet satellites.

The launch was called off after the customer, London-based OneWeb, refused his demands that the satellites not be used for military purposes and the British government halt its financial backing.

On Thursday, the European Space Agency confirmed that it is indefinitely suspending its ExoMars rover mission with Roscosmos because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In April, another three NASA and one Italian astronaut are set to blast off for the space station.