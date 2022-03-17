Young girl hurt in NSW encounter with kangaroo

Source: AAP

A three-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after suffering serious cuts when she was attacked by a kangaroo on the porch of a home near Armidale in NSW's Northern Tablelands.

Generic photo of a kangaroo.

Generic photo of a kangaroo. (Source: Getty)

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the girl at the scene before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service airlifted her from Armidale Airport to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle on Thursday evening.

"The little girl suffered serious lacerations after the kangaroo was seen to access the rear porch of the property where the child was," the helicopter service said in a statement.

She was reported to be in a stable condition in hospital where she was undergoing further treatment.

WorldAustraliaAccidentsAnimals

Popular Stories

1

Dunedin student remains critical after St Patrick's Day party

2

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes impassioned plea for Putin to stop war

3

Samoa to go into lockdown after first community transmission

4

Expert warns against 'bulletproof behaviour' over Covid immunity tests

5

'Large ground search' for missing man to start on Tauranga beach

Latest Stories

Live stream: National’s Christopher Luxon speaks with media from Lower Hutt

LIVE: First tranche of NZ sanctions against Russia enacted

Young girl hurt in NSW encounter with kangaroo

Nitrate levels in NZ water breaching human rights - Greenpeace

Expert warns against 'bulletproof behaviour' over Covid immunity tests

Related Stories

Woman, children die in Perth car fire tragedy

Second man charged after body found in concrete in Brisbane

Australian court overturns children's climate change ruling

Australian Muslim community reveals abuse after Christchurch attack