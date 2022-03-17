Walsh out to defend shot put title at World Indoor Champs

New Zealand shot putter Tom Walsh has an impressive record to maintain at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia this weekend and he's up for the challenge.

Tom Walsh reacts after a put at the World Indoor Champs. (Source: Photosport)

Walsh will be defending his title in Belgrade, having won in Birmingham in 2018 and Oregon in 2016 and finishing third in Poland in 2014.

He has competed only three times at a major indoor meeting and picked up a medal every time.

"World Indoors has been very good to me," the 30-year-old said.

"I haven't had a bad run, I've had three comps indoors, I got third (2014) and won the other two so it's been pretty faithful to me."

His last indoor competition was in Birmingham in 2018, when he won the world title for the second time.

Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser of the United States heads the field and there are a few of the regular names missing, but Walsh says it's still a stacked field with a half a dozen in contention for the medals.

"With men's shot put it's the strongest it's ever been in terms of depth and so it's going to be a hell of a comp."

Crouser is coming off the best year of his career and also has the season best throw, but Walsh isn't about filling the minor placings.

"I got close (to him) a few times last year so eventually if you keep knocking on the door the doors going to open, so I'm not going to Serbia for second place that's for sure.

"I'm sick and tired of finishing second (to Crouser), some people will admit Ryan Crouser is too good for them, but I don't believe that."

Walsh has been competing locally over the summer which culminated with him winning his 13th national title with a season best of 21.55 metres.

"The New Zealand summer wasn't at the level that I wanted it to be at as I was making some decent changes to a few things, but the last ten days (training) in the US was really productive.

"One thing I've always really thrived on is the competition side of things and that always gives me a little bit extra which I didn't really get until Jacko Gill threw at nationals so I'm in good enough shape to throw up to 22.50m and maybe even a bit more."

He has been working with new coach Hayden Hall since late 2021.

"I'm feeling pretty good we have based the whole season on being in PB shape in Belgrade,"

Walsh was to have been joined by Gill at the Championships but he was forced out through injury.

Illness also meant Hamish Carson couldn't lineup in the 3000m.

However the in-form Georgie Beamish is in the 3000m field, while the other New Zealanders taking part are high jumper Hamish Kerr, sprinter Zoe Hobbs and pole vaulter Olivia McTaggart.

