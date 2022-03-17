Māori leader Sir Wira Gardiner dies, aged 78

Māori leader Sir Wira Gardiner has died, aged 78.

Tā Wira died in his home in Tairāwhiti on Thursday after battling a lengthy illness.

He was the founding director of the Waitangi Tribunal and the founding chief executive of the Māori development Ministry.

Tā Wira was of Ngāti Awa, Te Whakatōhea, Whānau-a-Apanui and Ngāti Pikiao descent.

He had an extensive career in public service, playing pivotal roles n treaty settlements.

Most recently, he served as the interim chief executive of Oranga Tamariki, a role he stepped down from last year.

For his contributions and services to Māori, Tā Wira was made a knight of the New Zealand order of merit in 2009.