LIVE: Kremlin calls Biden's 'war criminal' comment 'unforgivable'

The latest developments from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Summary

- Conflict into its 21st day

- Russia says talks with Ukraine are progressing but military action continues

- US pledges $NZ1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine after Zelensky addresses Congress

- Joe Biden labels Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”

3:18pm: Canada decided to close the air space to Belarus, The Kyiv Independent is reporting.

⚡️Canada closes its air space to Belarus.



The Ministry of Transport wrote on Twitter “all aircraft directly or indirectly owned, registered, chartered, leased, operated or controlled by a citizen of Belarus are prohibited from entering, exiting or overflying Canadian airspace.” — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 17, 2022

3:00pm: Kremlin has reacted after President Biden called Putin a war criminal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the comment was "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric", according to Tass news agency.

2:55pm: Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson shows his concern towards the ongoing Russian invasion.

Robertson said he is "concerned by anything that escalates the war" or anything "that shows support to Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion" when asked about the US' talks with China, over fears Beijing may help Moscow.

He says any suggestion that China is planning to give Russia military or economic assistance is "getting well ahead of ourselves" given Beijing has denied it.

"This whole invasion is causing considerable instability across the world. In New Zealand's perspective, we went a peaceful resolution."

Robertson says no consideration has been given yet as to what the Government would do if China did get involved. However, he adds New Zealand's new targeted sanctions regime makes it possible to introduce specific restrictions if "appropriate for the circumstances".

2:33pm: The Russian defence ministry denied bombing the theatre or anywhere else in Mariupol the Associated Press reported.

The Drama Theatre in Mariupol was shelter to hundreds of civilians and was reportedly bombed earlier today by Russia.

2:20pm: From Associated Press

Ukrainian President Zelensky got emotional during his nightly address, “My heart breaks from what Russia is doing to our people.”

Zelensky also called for more sanctions on Russia after the bombing continues.

1:50pm: Russia is likely to use older and less precise weapons which may result in more civilian casualties said the UK Ministry of Defence.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 16 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/UPQE4x2Bzi



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/sToWIqF20K — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 16, 2022

1:30pm: From Associated Press

A senior US defence official said Russian forces are still stalled outside Kyiv while continuing to bombard the capital city with missiles.

The Russians continue to make little tangible progress across most of Ukraine and have launched more than 980 missiles in Ukraine, and they are still flying around 200 sorties per day.

One key development, said the official, has been increased Russian naval activity in the northern Black Sea, where ships were shelling suburbs of Odesa.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss US military assessments, said it’s not clear what the Russians intend to do, but the shelling could be the start of preparations to launch a ground assault on Odesa.

Russia has warships and landing ships that carry troops and tanks in the Black Sea.

12.56pm: The BBC’s Jeremy Bowen has this report on today's developments in Ukraine:

12:20pm: Ukraine swapped nine Russian soldiers in return for Melitopol Mayor.

The Mayor, Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped by Russian forces five days ago.

⚡️Melitopol Mayor was exchanged for 9 Russian conscripts.



The soldiers were 18-19 years old, according to Dasha Zarivna, a spokesperson for the presidential chief of staff. Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov was abducted and held captive by the Russian forces for five days. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 16, 2022

12:00pm: 103 children have been killed in Ukraine so far.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced on a Facebook video there were at least 103 children killed since the invasion began on January 24.

To show the full scale of this war, Zelensky said Russian troops caused “hundreds of times more damage” in Ukraine than on Donbas over eight years of war.

“Last night, Russian troops continued shelling Ukrainian territory, our peaceful cities, our citizens."

11:30am: The Russian military captured a Ukrainian paramedic - The Kyiv Independent is reporting.

⚡️Russian forces capture Ukrainian paramedic.



Volunteer paramedic, Yulia Payevska has been captured along with her driver in Mariupol on March 16, according to another volunteer Nataly Voronkova. Payevska “has been saving the lives of civilians for eight years,” Voronkova said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 16, 2022

11:15am: From Associated Press

Americans sympathies with Ukraine after Zelensky's plea to the US congress.

They express empathy, pain, frustration and in some cases anger Zelenskyy’s plead for more aid.

Across America thousands of people shared the video of Zelensky’s speech on social media, many especially pained by a clip he shared of bloodied children in hospitals, bodies in neighbourhood streets, crumbling facades of apartment buildings and a ditch where the dead of war were being buried.

Many were struck by Zelensky’s comment that “I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the death.”

10:50am: Ukraine Foreign Ministry releases a statement on Russia's strike on the Drama Theatre in Mariupol that was sheltering hundreds of people.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry (@MFA_Ukraine) on Russia's strike on the Mariupol Drama Theater: "The bomb strike demolished the central part of the theatre building, causing large numbers of people to be buried under the debris." pic.twitter.com/jWTA0aXNLo — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 16, 2022

10:30am: Nearly 6,500 people have fled Mariupol today after attacks continue in the south eastern town.

⚡️Nearly 6,500 people flee Mariupol on March 16.



Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 6,426 people arrived in Zaporizhzhia from Mariupol, including 2,039 children. However, the Russian forces again haven’t allowed a humanitarian aid convoy to enter the besieged city. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 16, 2022

10:15am: A deep-fake video was identified of Ukraine President, Zelensky, issuing a statement calling for his troops to surrender on Ukrainian news site.

The video was quickly removed.

Here’s m’colleague @Shayan86 on that deeply unconvincing deepfake video of Volodomyr Zelensky that appeared today. https://t.co/gqvuSMYtR1 pic.twitter.com/nq0E5XbIZm — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) March 16, 2022

10:00am: “Children” was spelled out on the Drama Theatre before it was bombed by Russia.

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies shows “Children” was spelled out both sides of the theatre on Monday before it was destroyed today.

Aerial view of theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, before it was bombed. (Source: Maxar)

9:45am: Russian forces destroyed the Drama Theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were hiding.

Another horrendous war crime in Mariupol. Massive Russian attack on the Drama Theater where hundreds of innocent civilians were hiding. The building is now fully ruined. Russians could not have not known this was a civilian shelter. Save Mariupol! Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/bIQLxe7mli — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 16, 2022

9:15am: Kyiv mayor, Vitali Klitschko, called out Putin after he claimed Russia is "only targeting military targets.”

Klitschko when interviewed by Chris Reason, Channel 7, calls Russia's attacks “bulls***”.

Listen to their exchange below.

One of the all-time greatest interviews. pic.twitter.com/D7HqCeDNdy — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) March 16, 2022

8.41am: From the Associated Press

US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there begged the US Congress for more help.

“He’s a war criminal,” the president said of Putin as he left an unrelated event. It’s the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a US official since the invasion of Ukraine.

While other world leaders have used the words, the White House had been hesitant to declare Putin’s actions those of a war criminal, saying it was a legal term that required research.

But in a speech on Thursday, Biden said Russian troops had bombed hospitals and held doctors hostage. He pledged more aid to help Ukraine fight Russia.

8.10am: The BBC is reporting Healthcare facilities are becoming a target of war according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The WHO has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Ukraine and 46 elsewhere in the world in other conflicts - the highest ever rate of attacks on healthcare, which are illegal under international law," the BBC reported.

Damaged vehicles sit among debris and in Kharkiv city centre in Ukraine (Source: Associated Press)

7.59am: CNN national security reporter Zachary Cohen is reporting Slovakia has preliminary agreed to provide Ukraine with an S-300 air defence system.

News: Slovakia has preliminarily agreed to provide Ukraine w/ S-300 air defense system, per 3 sources.



US & NATO still grappling with how to backfill that country's own defensive capabilities & the transfer is not yet assured. w/ @KatieBoLillis, @NatashaBertrand & @jeremyherb. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) March 16, 2022

.

7.17am: From the Associated Press

The US will be sending an additional US$800 million (NZ$1.1 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine, making a total of $2 billion in such aid sent to Kyiv since he took office more than a year ago. About US$1 billion in aid has been sent in the past week. Biden said the new assistance includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 100 grenade launchers, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launchers and mortar rounds and an unspecified number of drones.

“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead," Biden said.

The annoucement came after Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Congress, appealing for help.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones: “We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead.” https://t.co/XlCoEShbTl pic.twitter.com/5zpUqeXPAi — The Associated Press (@AP) March 16, 2022

6.48am: Ten people were killed while standing in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office said. Officials claim they were gunned down by Russian soldiers.

6.35am: The deputy mayor of the city of Mariupol says a Russian air strike has hit a theatre where as many as 12,000 civilians were sheltering. There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries.

6.00am: From the Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in appealing on Thursday to the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but he acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” to airstrikes on his country may not happen.

Members of the United States Congress give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation before he speaks in a virtual address to Congress. (Source: Associated Press)

Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports. But rather than an enforced no-fly zone that the White House has resisted, he instead sought other military aid to stop Russian assault.

For the first time in a public address to world leaders, he showed a packed auditorium of lawmakers a graphic video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war, along with heartbreaking scenes of civilian casualties.

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said. “I call on you to do more.”

Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter but then switched to English in a heartfelt appeal to help end the bloodshed.

“I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths,” he said.