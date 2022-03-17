Around 30 whales die in Farewell Spit stranding, 5 being monitored

Source: 1News

Around 30 whales have died in a stranding on Farewell Spit in Golden Bay.

Whales dead on Farewell Spit in March 2022.

Whales dead on Farewell Spit in March 2022. (Supplied: Project Jonah)

Project Jonah said medics, along with Department of Conservation staff, were at the scene at first light Friday.

They found 31 dead whales, up from the 28 counted by those who discovered the stranding Thursday night.

DOC says there are 29 dead and five alive.

"Five whales have survived the night and are being monitored and assessed to see if they are candidates for a refloat. A spotter plane will be up shortly to search the bay for any other whales," Project Jonah said.

It has help on standby and no extra assistance is required at this stage.

DOC's Takaka operations manager Dave Winterburn said the stranding was unfortunate, but a natural phenomenon.

"The cause of this stranding is not known, but Golden Bay is a high stranding area with Farewell Spit hooking around the northern entrance into the bay and forming extensive, many kilometres wide, intertidal sand flats. "

