Vegetables could soon be 'priced off the table' - Horticulture NZ

Horticulture New Zealand says vegetable prices will continue to rise if the Government doesn't support growers to reduce costs.

A woman buying vegetables at a supermarket. (Source: istock.com)

Last week growers told RNZ increasing costs for the likes of audits, staffing and fertilisers are making growing vegetables uneconomical.

They said despite increasing prices for produce at the supermarkets - growers are not seeing higher returns.

HortNZ president Barry O'Neil said unless consumers are prepared to pay for the increased costs of growing vegetables, there will be an exodus of growers.

"If growers shut up shop vegetable prices will increase even further due to supply shortages.

"This will mean that vegetables - a healthy, staple food - could be priced off the table for many New Zealand households."

He wants the Government to safeguard food security by acting to reduce spiralling costs.

"Ultimately our health system - under immense pressure from Covid - would benefit from any cost reduction because it will enable all New Zealanders to continue eating nutritious vegetables, safeguarding their health and wellbeing."

