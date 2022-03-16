Renee Zellweger talks prosthetics for The Thing About Pam

In her new limited series, The Thing About Pam, Renee Zellweger wears prosthetics and padding to appear heavier than she is in real life. She chose to go this route rather than gain weight naturally as she did to portray Bridget Jones in two films because, Zellweger said, Pam is a real person and "It's really essential that we get it right in the telling of this story."

"I'm allergic to adhesive," she continued. "So, would I rather do a Bridget Jones experience? Is that probably healthier? Probably, yeah. Now there's a lot of chemicals involved in the application and removal of these prosthetics. And you know, you feel it. You certainly feel it."

Zellweger stars in the series as Pam Hupp, the best friend of Betsy Faria, a Missouri woman who was murdered in her home in 2011. Police arrested Faria's husband Russ for the crime and he was found guilty after Hupp was the star witness against him in court. Suspicions later surfaced around Hupp because she was the last person to see Faria alive and her account of those final moments together changed repeatedly.

Two-time Oscar winner Zellweger said Hupp's looks factored into why she was not at first considered a suspect.

"It's what makes this case in some ways possible because we're talking about a person who looks like somebody you know, who we easily project our own beliefs onto about who she is.

"Well, she's clearly kind, and she's clearly sweet and fun and funny and warm and thoughtful and a great friend because she's always there and she's always so generous and we don't look between the lines of what we presume. And we more easily dismiss anything that might be thought of in another circumstances, peculiar behaviour."

The story was covered by the true-crime series Dateline and turned into a podcast, which is how Zellweger first heard of the case. She was sent the podcast by a business partner and listened while on a long drive with her rescue dog, Chester.

"I binged that sucker," Zellweger said. "I was talking to (the podcast) as if I was watching television and screaming at the news, I was talking to the radio and Chester kept lifting his head up, like, 'Eh?' you know, because I'd be like, 'No, no, no.' And Chester's like, 'What? I'm just sitting here.

"Like, what?' It was insane. And at the end of it, you know, you find that you've asked yourself 'Why' and 'How' a hundred times. You just can't imagine what the enabling factors might have been and so I was really curious to explore that further. It just seemed like a really interesting project to dive into."

The Thing About Pam also stars Judy Greer, Josh Duhamel and Katy Mixon. It's now airing on NBC in the US.