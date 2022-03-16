LIVE: US to send $1.1 billion aid to Ukraine after Zelensky's plea to Congress

The latest developments from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Summary

- Conflict into its 21st day

- Russia says talks with Ukraine are progressing but military action continues

- Ukraine's president urges US Congress to help his country

8.41am: From the Associated Press

US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there begged the US Congress for more help.

“He’s a war criminal,” the president said of Putin as he left an unrelated event. It’s the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a US official since the invasion of Ukraine.

While other world leaders have used the words, the White House had been hesitant to declare Putin’s actions those of a war criminal, saying it was a legal term that required research.

But in a speech on Thursday, Biden said Russian troops had bombed hospitals and held doctors hostage. He pledged more aid to help Ukraine fight Russia.

8.10am: The BBC is reporting Healthcare facilities are becoming a target of war according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The WHO has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Ukraine and 46 elsewhere in the world in other conflicts - the highest ever rate of attacks on healthcare, which are illegal under international law," the BBC reported.

7.59am: CNN national security reporter Zachary Cohen is reporting Slovakia has preliminary agreed to provide Ukraine with an S-300 air defence system.

News: Slovakia has preliminarily agreed to provide Ukraine w/ S-300 air defense system, per 3 sources.



US & NATO still grappling with how to backfill that country's own defensive capabilities & the transfer is not yet assured. w/ @KatieBoLillis, @NatashaBertrand & @jeremyherb. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) March 16, 2022

.

7.17am: From the Associated Press

The US will be sending an additional US$800 million (NZ$1.1 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine, making a total of $2 billion in such aid sent to Kyiv since he took office more than a year ago. About US$1 billion in aid has been sent in the past week. Biden said the new assistance includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 100 grenade launchers, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launchers and mortar rounds and an unspecified number of drones.

“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead," Biden said.

The annoucement came after Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Congress, appealing for help.

6.48am: Ten people were killed while standing in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office said. Officials claim they were gunned down by Russian soldiers.

6.35am: The deputy mayor of the city of Mariupol says a Russian air strike has hit a theatre where as many as 12,000 civilians were sheltering. There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries.

6.00am: From the Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in appealing on Thursday to the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but he acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” to airstrikes on his country may not happen.

Members of the United States Congress give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation before he speaks in a virtual address to Congress. (Source: Associated Press)

Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports. But rather than an enforced no-fly zone that the White House has resisted, he instead sought other military aid to stop Russian assault.

For the first time in a public address to world leaders, he showed a packed auditorium of lawmakers a graphic video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war, along with heartbreaking scenes of civilian casualties.

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said. “I call on you to do more.”

Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter but then switched to English in a heartfelt appeal to help end the bloodshed.

“I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths,” he said.