Kyrie Irving scores Nets' record 60 points against Magic

Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points, the most in the Nets' NBA history, to lead Brooklyn to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Irving shot 20 for 31, including 8 of 12 on 3-pointers, in 35 minutes. He made 12 of 13 free throws in matching the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, done just a night earlier by Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns against San Antonio.

Irving scored 41 points in the first half, the most in the first two quarters since Kobe Bryant had 42 against Washington on March 28, 2003.

The guard left the game after hitting a long 3-pointer with 8:33 remaining and Brooklyn leading 128-94. He gave the Nets consecutive 50-point performances, after Kevin Durant had 53 on Sunday against the New York Knicks.

Durant added 19 points in the Nets' fourth straight win.

Cole Anthony had 19 points and seven assists for Orlando.

Playing in only his 19th game of the season because he isn't eligible to play home games because of New York City's mandate requiring vaccination against Covid, Irving reached the 50-point mark by spinning a layup off the glass with 5:02 left in the third quarter.

It marked the sixth 50-point game of his NBA career and the 16th 50-point game in the league this season, including two apiece by Irving, Durant, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston's Jayson Tatum.

He went on to pass Deron Williams' Nets record of 57 points.

Irving's achievement comes after the NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $US50,000 on Tuesday for letting Irving into their locker room during a game in which he was unable to play because he is not vaccinated against Covid.

Irving was a spectator at Barclays Centre, sitting across from the Nets bench for Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks. There is no longer a mandate that fans be vaccinated to enter the arena, but there is still one requiring it for someone who works there.