Joe Biden denounces Vladimir Putin as a 'war criminal'

US President Joe Biden on Thursday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there begged the US Congress for more help.

“He’s a war criminal,” the president said of Putin as he left an unrelated event. It’s the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a US official since the invasion of Ukraine.

While other world leaders have used the words, the White House had been hesitant to declare Putin’s actions those of a war criminal, saying it was a legal term that required research.

But in a speech on Thursday, Biden said Russian troops had bombed hospitals and held doctors hostage. He pledged more aid to help Ukraine fight Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this morning it was announced the US will be sending an additional US$800 million (NZ$1.1 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine, making a total of $2 billion in such aid sent to Kyiv since Biden took office more than a year ago.

US president Joe Biden. (Source: Associated Press)

About US$1 billion in aid has been sent in the past week. Biden said the new assistance includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 100 grenade launchers, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launchers and mortar rounds and an unspecified number of drones.

“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead," Biden said.

The announcement came after Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Congress, appealing for help.

A Kremlin spokesperson has said that Biden's comments were “unacceptable” and “unforgivable rhetoric,” reports Reuters citing Russia state-owned TASS News agency.

1News' latest developments from Russia's invasion of Ukraine can be found here.