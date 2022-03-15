Woman who crashed Russian TV with anti-war message fined

Source: Associated Press

An employee of Russian state television who interrupted a live news program by protesting the war in Ukraine was ordered to pay a fine by a Russian court.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of the Russian Channel 1, walked into the studio during Monday’s evening news show with a poster saying “no war” and “Russians against the war.”

In a video recorded before her action, Ovsyannikova said that her father is Ukrainian and her mother Russian. She urged Russians to join anti-war protests and said that “Russia is the aggressor country and one person, Vlaidmir Putin, solely bears responsibility for that aggression.”

Ovsyannikova spent the night in police custody, and Moscow’s Ostankino District Court ordered Ovsyannikova to pay a fine of around $416 on charges of organising unsanctioned actions for her call to take part in demonstrations against the war.

WorldUK and EuropeMediaTelevision

