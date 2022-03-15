Second man charged after body found in concrete in Brisbane

Source: AAP

A second man has been charged after a body encased in concrete was found at a Brisbane transport depot.

Australian court (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

David Lee Tan, 39, is charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder and one count of misconduct by interfering with a corpse.

Tan was refused bail during a brief appearance in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was remanded for mention on May 9.

Police will allege Tan poured concrete over the body of Andrew Walsh in a concrete pit.

Walsh was reported missing in January and was last seen alive in November.

His body was found encased in concrete after police drilled into the floor of the Musgrave Street building's workshop.

The remains were discovered during a three-week search of the Coopers Plains depot after linking the disappearance of Walsh and another missing man, Lachlan Griffiths, to the depot in Brisbane's south.

Last week, Dewald de Klerk also faced court on charges of being accessory after the fact to murder and misconduct with Walsh's corpse.

Griffiths' body has not yet been found but a 40-year-old Tingalpa man is charged with the suspected homicide.

