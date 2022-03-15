Pfizer seeking OK for fourth Covid dose for seniors

Source: Associated Press

Drug manufacturer Pfizer is expected to request authorisation this week for an additional Covid-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

Speaking to CBS’ Face the Nation, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said, “Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now.”

It would add a fourth dose to the regimen, which currently consists of a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose, in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The person who spoke about the upcoming Pfizer authorisation request spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorised to speak on the record.

“We’re continuing to collect and assess all available data and we’re in continuous, open dialogue with regulators and health authorities to help inform a Covid-19 vaccine strategy as the virus evolves,” said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts.

"The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalisations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control must approve the request.

WorldCovid-19North America

Popular Stories

1

How NZ's Covid restrictions might change after Omicron peak

2

Chris Hipkins tests positive for Covid-19

3

BA.2 dominance could be good news for NZ outbreak - Bloomfield

4

Immunologist explains why some get flattened by Covid

5

National's Nicola Willis named party's new finance spokesperson

Latest Stories

Pfizer seeking OK for fourth Covid dose for seniors

Whānau of Whakatāne boy with cancer surprised with gifts, trip

LIVE: Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv, civilians flee Mariupol

National's Nicola Willis named party's new finance spokesperson

Chris Hipkins tests positive for Covid-19

Related Stories

Man arrested over killings of homeless in NY, Washington

US has ‘intense’ talks with China over fears it will help Russia

Musk challenges Putin to 'single combat' over fate of Ukraine

China shuts business centre of Shenzhen to fight Covid surge