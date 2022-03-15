Man arrested over killings of homeless in NY, Washington

A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington DC, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks.

The suspect, Gerald Brevard, 30, was arrested in Washington after news of the killings had added new fears to people spending nights on the streets of the two cities and elsewhere.

Brevard lives in the Washington area and has a criminal history that includes an assault arrest, two law enforcement officials said.

He was in custody and being questioned by both New York and Washington detectives.

The officials were not authorised to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Police in the two cities earlier released multiple surveillance photographs, including a closeup showing the suspect’s face, and urged people who might know him to come forward.

Investigators used ballistic evidence and tips to help link the shootings, and a tipster called police with information about the suspect’s identity, officials said.

All of the shootings involved 22-calibre bullets, and surveillance photos and video, along with witness statements, all pointed to a single suspect — a man wearing distinctive sneakers, black pants and the same face mask, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters.

New York detectives were in Washington and participating in interviews with the suspect, Essig said.

Investigators did not immediately find anything further connecting the suspect to New York. Nor any social media postings or other evidence explaining a motive.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams credited the swift coordination between the two police departments and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“This man targeted those experiencing homelessness with no regard for life, but this criminal is now off the streets,” Adams said.

“Gun violence against anyone, let alone our most vulnerable populations, is sick, but thanks to the coordination between different levels of law enforcement and the public’s help, those experiencing homelessness can breathe a sigh of relief today.”

Court records show Brevard was arrested in July 2018 on assault charges and later pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a deadly weapon.

He was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in June 2019. Records show Brevard was sent to St. Elizabeths Hospital, a psychiatric facility in the district.

A month later, he was deemed competent to stand trial. Soon after, records show, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison. That sentence, however, was suspended.

Investigators are also trying to determine why Brevard was out on the streets around 2:30am when he was arrested.

Advocates for the homeless found comfort in the arrest but urged officials in both cities, which have significant populations of people without permanent shelter, to provide more assistance.

“The urgency of helping people move in off the streets must remain, because this is only the latest example of the risks faced by people without housing,” said Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless in New York City.

“It’s not the first time that people have been the victims of violence or even homicides because of their housing status.”

It could have been “any one of us who’s homeless,” Abraham said.

The latest attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in New York’s Chinatown in the fall of 2019.

Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.

A year ago, four people were stabbed in New York City, two fatally, by a man who attacked homeless people in the subway system.

That accused assailant, who also was homeless, is awaiting trial.