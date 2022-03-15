LIVE: Top US politician praises NZ's sanctions against Russia

The latest development from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A resident sits outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Summary

- Russia's invasion of Ukraine is into its 19th day

- Thousands of people including civilians and soldiers have been killed in the conflict

- UN says more than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine

- Diplomatic talks between Ukraine and Russia end without breakthrough

5.37pm: From the Associated Press:

The United Nations chief warned on Tuesday that Russia’s war on Ukraine is holding “a sword of Damocles” over the global economy, especially poor developing countries that face skyrocketing food, fuel and fertilizer prices and are now seeing their breadbasket “being bombed.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that “Russia and Ukraine represent more than half of the world’s supply of sunflower oil and about 30 percent of the world’s wheat” and that “grain prices have already exceeded those at the start of the Arab Spring and the food riots of 2007-2008.”

He told reporters that 45 African and least developed countries import at least one-third of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia, and 18 of them import at least 50%. These countries include Egypt, Congo, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, he said.

5.20pm: Spain has seized a Russian oligarch's yacht in Barcelona, according to Reuters.

"Spain has temporarily seized a Russian oligarch's $140 million yacht in Barcelona, the country said on Monday, as two sources said the vessel belonged to the head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin," the report said.

4.25pm: The Kyiv Independent is reporting heavy explosions in Kyiv early on March 15.

⚡️Heavy explosions reported in Kyiv early on March 15. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 15, 2022

Just woke up after several huge explosions in central #Kyiv Car alarms went off in our street. — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) March 15, 2022

3.55pm: United States secretary of state Antony Blinken has praised New Zealand for its tough sanctions against Russia.

He said in a tweet: "New Zealand’s measures show strong solidarity with Ukraine in concert with the international community."

Earlier on Tuesday the government announced further support for Ukraine with a Special Ukraine Policy allowing Ukrainians a two-year working visa.

The U.S. welcomes the passage of a new law in New Zealand that will place additional pressure on the Russian government in response to Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine. New Zealand’s measures show strong solidarity with Ukraine in concert with the international community. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 15, 2022

3.45pm: The Kyiv Independent is reporting Mariupol City Council confirmed around 2,357 people in the city have died as a result of Russian war as of March 14, and that all other estimates are false.

⚡️False information surrounding death toll in Mariupol circulates online.



Mariupol City Council has confirmed that around 2,357 people in the city have died as a result of Russian war as of March 14, and that all other estimates are false. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 15, 2022

3.40pm: Tesla boss Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat" to decide the fate of Ukraine.

Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday and said: "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine."

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

2:40pm: The Kyiv Independent is reporting over 40,000 Syrians have registered to travel to Ukraine and fight for Russia, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a non-governmental group.

⚡️Over 40,000 Syrians have registered to travel to Ukraine and fight for Russia, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a non-governmental group.



No Syrian fighters have left the country as of March 14, the group says. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 15, 2022

2.15pm: CNN's White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins is reporting the leaders of NATO may meet in Brussels as soon as next week for what would be an extraordinary meeting amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders of NATO may meet in Brussels as soon as next week for what would be an extraordinary meeting amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, I’m told, confirming CNBC. A Biden trip has not been finalized, nor has the NATO leaders meeting. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 15, 2022

2.00pm: Photos emerging out of Ukraine capture the devastation of Russia's attacks.

(Source: Associated Press)

Firefighters extinguish an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

(Source: Associated Press)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning and heavily damaged apartment buildings and the destroyed Port City shopping mall in western Mariupol.

(Source: Associated Press)

A Ukrainian soldier passes by a destroyed a trolleybus and taxi after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.

1.45pm: The Kyiv Independent is reporting retired US Army General believes Russia will exhaust ability to fight within ten days.

⚡️Retired US Army General believes Russia will exhaust ability to fight within ten days.



Ben Hodges, former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, told CBS News that Russia is running out of time, ammunition and manpower as a “quick operation” turned into a war of attrition. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 14, 2022

1.30pm: The Institute for the Study of War is reporting Russian forces made small territorial gains in Luhansk Oblast on March 14 but did not conduct any major attacks toward Kyiv or in north-eastern Ukraine.

#Russian forces made small territorial gains in #Luhansk Oblast on March 14 but did not conduct any major attacks toward #Kyiv or in northeastern #Ukraine. Read the latest report from @TheStudyofWar and @criticalthreats: https://t.co/LLIlaI1gxQ pic.twitter.com/TDZZduNuKk — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) March 14, 2022

1.00pm: The BBC is reporting UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to announce new sanctions on more than 100 individuals with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

Last week the New Zealand Government also released a list of 100 people associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine that come under a travel ban, with Putin at the top of the list.

12.43pm: Talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to resume overnight as attacks on Ukraine enter their 20th day.

As the BBC’s James Landale reports in the video below, there are hopes an agreement of a ceasefire will be reached.

12.08pm: The New Zealand government says it is offering shelter for around 4000 family members of Ukrainians in NZ.

"The 2022 Special Ukraine Policy will be open for one year from today and enable Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents in New Zealand to sponsor a Ukrainian family member and their immediate family," Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

New Zealand is also providing a further humanitarian aid to support people in Ukraine, the statement said.

"“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. New Zealand will be providing an additional $4 million in funding to support Ukrainian communities,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Russia is causing a massive humanitarian crisis, with over 2.8 million people fleeing from the invasion in Ukraine to neighbouring countries. Reports also show over 1.8 million internally displaced within Ukraine following Russia’s attacks on humanitarian corridors and the targeting of innocent people, hospitals, schools, homes and civilian infrastructure.

“This funding is in addition to the initial $2 million we have already provided and will help those immediately on the ground while we continue to look at options for further support,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

11.55am: From the Associated Press:

Activists have occupied a London townhouse linked to the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, saying the property will be used to support Ukrainian refugees.

The UK government last week froze Deripaska’s assets as it expanded sanctions against wealthy Russians and companies to put pressure on President Vladimir Putin’s regime to end its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions announcement identified Deripaska as a prominent “pro-Kremlin oligarch” who is closely linked to Putin.

Activists on Tuesday stood on the balcony of 5 Belgrave Square and unfurled Ukrainian flags and a banner proclaiming that the property had been “liberated.”

11.45am: The BBC is reporting that Putin has implemented a new law which makes it harder for foreign aircraft leasing companies to repossess their planes as Western sanctions begin to take effect.

"The new law will allow foreign jets to be registered in Russia "to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of activities in the field of civil aviation". Critics say it will allow Russia to seize privately-owned planes and put them to domestic use in the vast country.

"Russian airlines have 515 jets leased from abroad worth about $10 billion (NZ$14.8 billion).

"Foreign owners have until March 28 to get them back from Russian companies before sanctions kick in.

"But, as BBC Business Correspondent Theo Leggett explains, it's one thing to steal aircraft, it's quite another to keep them operating for any length of time.

"If Russia does go ahead and seize foreign owned planes, it will immediately struggle to maintain them," the report said.

11.20am: The live main evening news program on Russia’s state television was briefly interrupted on Tuesday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster against the war in Ukraine.

The poster read, “Stop the war, don’t believe propaganda. They're lying to you” as she chanted “Stop the war! No war.”

Earlier this morning Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta tweeted: "On the air of the Vremya program, behind the back of the host Ekaterina Andreeva, a girl appeared with a poster, the content of which we are forbidden to transfer to Roskomnadzor and the Criminal Code.

"According to unconfirmed information, this is the editor Marina Ovsyannikova.

"She is currently under arrest."

This has been translated from Russian.

В эфире программы «Время» за спиной ведущей Екатерины Андреевой появилась девушка с плакатом, содержание которого нам запрещают передать Роскомнадзор и Уголовный кодекс.



По неподтвержденной информации, это редактор Марина Овсянникова.



В настоящий момент она задержана. pic.twitter.com/TdpkscVpuS — Новая Газета (@novaya_gazeta) March 14, 2022

10.34am: Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended his condolences to Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker shot and killed in Ukraine.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Brent Renaud who lost his life while documenting the ruthlessness & evil inflicted upon 🇺🇦 people by Russia. May Brent’s life & sacrifice inspire the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness. pic.twitter.com/bvQjM470OU — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2022

10.26am: The BBC is reporting more than 4000 civilians successfully evacuated Ukraine on Monday local time, according to Ukraine's deputy PM.

"In a video statement, Vereshchuk said that the evacuations were conducted through seven humanitarian corridors.

"Three other such corridors, however, were unable to operate successfully, she added," the report said.

10.19am: The war in Ukraine is threatening global food supply and putting some of the world's poorest countries at risk the boss of the United Nations World Food Program says.

9.56am: From the Associated Press:

The Russian military was largely stalled in its attempted advance in Ukraine in the past day and made little progress over the weekend, a senior US defence official said.

The official also said the Russians have not taken total control of the airspace. The official said all of the Russian military forces that had been arrayed around the country are now inside, and that the Russians still retain about 90% of their combat capabilities. The official said there are no indications the Russians are trying to bring in reinforcements.

The official also said the US has not done any training of the Ukrainian military in the country since the Florida National Guard forces left as the war was beginning. And the official said a military training base the Russians hit in western Ukraine on Monday close to the Polish border wasn't being used as a shipment site for US military supplies to Ukraine.

9.06am: Footage showing soldiers firing from an armoured vehicle at Russian forces in Mairupol has been released by the Ukrainian National Guard, a paramilitary police force fighting alongside the National Army.

It showed a Russian armoured personnel carrier and forces being fired at from the vehicle, as seen on a monitor inside the vehicle.

8.18am: BBC are reporting a journalist working for America's Fox News has been injured while reporting outside Kyiv.

John Roberts, co-anchor of America Reports said live on air there are "very few details but teams on the the ground are working as hard as they can to try and gather more information" on what has happened".

7.24am: Evacuations of civilians continue across Ukraine. In Mariupol a convoy of 160 cars managed to leave the city. Philip Crowther of the Associated Press told Breakfast it’s a sliver of hope for the under fire city.

6.49am: From the Associated Press:

A Russian rocket attack on a television tower in the western village of Antopol on Tuesday killed nine people, according to the governor of the Rivne region. The village is only about 160 kilometres from the border of NATO member Poland.

Ukrainian authorities also said two people died and seven were injured after Russian forces struck an airplane factory in the capital of Kyiv, and that two people were killed in the northern Obolonskyi district of the capital when Russian artillery fire hit a nine-story apartment building. They said a Russian airstrike in the capital’s downtown area on Tuesday killed one person and wounded six others.

The United Nations has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, though it believes the true toll is much higher.

6.30am: From the Associated Press:

The White House is weighing the possibility of President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to three US officials familiar with the deliberations.

The prospective trip is yet to be finalised. One possible destination for the meetings would be Brussels, which is the headquarters for NATO.

Biden’s potential trip would follow Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders there the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion. The trip would underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies. NBC News first reported that the discussions for a potential Biden trip are underway.